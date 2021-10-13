Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $151,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

