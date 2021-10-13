Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $20.07. Blue Bird shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 24,531 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $543.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blue Bird by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.