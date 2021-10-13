The New America High Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The New America High Income Fund worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

