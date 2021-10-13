Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 161,459 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,459 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of The Manitowoc worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $690.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.