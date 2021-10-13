Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Ichor worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $14,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $11,642,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

