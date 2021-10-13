StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $93,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $342,520.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,067 shares of company stock worth $2,451,056. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

