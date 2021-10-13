Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter.

WIA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

