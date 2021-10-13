Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CMCL opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

