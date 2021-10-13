Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 539,591 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

