Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Italk alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TALK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Italk has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Italk will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $14,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Italk (TALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.