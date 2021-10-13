Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in September

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMNNY stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

