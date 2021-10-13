Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

ECF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

