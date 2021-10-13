Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 88,466 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

