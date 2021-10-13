Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $23.05.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

