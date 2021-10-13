Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $23.05.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939 over the last 90 days.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
