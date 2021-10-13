L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRLCY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

