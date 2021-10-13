The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.98

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.98 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 58.92 ($0.77). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.73), with a volume of 236,958 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £59.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

