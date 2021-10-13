Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.20

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and traded as high as $22.88. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 10,451 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $136,583. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

