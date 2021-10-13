InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 38,920 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

