Spring Creek Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,940,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CTAC opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

