Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $959,000.

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

