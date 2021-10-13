3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,841 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 455,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 300,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.