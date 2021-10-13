WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

