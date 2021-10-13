WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

