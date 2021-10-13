Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,483,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WALD stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

