NEXT.coin Price Up 14.3% This Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,070.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.83 or 0.01052890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.00366463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00306545 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040575 BTC.

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

