Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CNTY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

