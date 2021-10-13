JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.70 Per Share

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JMI opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 434.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.30. The company has a market capitalization of £301.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.25).

In other JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,240 ($15,991.64).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

