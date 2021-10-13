Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

RCH opened at C$43.04 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCH. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

