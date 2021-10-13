Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

