DAOventures Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,582.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $5,582.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006247 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

