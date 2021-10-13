Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $246,486.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,079.85 or 1.00017584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00059194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00051764 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001843 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00501312 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

