Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NBB opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.