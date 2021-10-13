Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.