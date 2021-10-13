432,704 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 432,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 219.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 77.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

