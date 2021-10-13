Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of PCRX opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

