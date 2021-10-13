PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,546 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

