Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

