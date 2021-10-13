Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $583,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

