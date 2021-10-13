SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

