Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

