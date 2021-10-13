Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.74). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

SMG stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

