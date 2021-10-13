Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.76

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $177.76 and traded as high as $184.00. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $181.89, with a volume of 3,295,116 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

