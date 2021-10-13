United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,881 shares of company stock worth $5,472,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.