United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,881 shares of company stock worth $5,472,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
