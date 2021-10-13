Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $547.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

