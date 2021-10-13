Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has raised its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JPT stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

