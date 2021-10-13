Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

