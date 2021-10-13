Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

