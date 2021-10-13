Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

