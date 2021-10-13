InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.42. InfuSystem shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 41,757 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.