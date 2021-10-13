UGAS Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $517,656.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00044920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00218428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00095443 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UGASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.